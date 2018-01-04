A 52-year-old man is dead after two vehicles collided in a rural area of Milton on Thursday, Halton Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fifth Nassagaweya Line and 25 Sideroad for a report of a collision.

Police say a vehicle heading southbound was struck in the intersection by a pickup truck travelling westbound.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Officials closed the intersection to traffic for emergency repairs to a hydro pole that was significantly damaged in the collision.

Halton police are asking any witnesses to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit.