Five patients were transported to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say they were called just after noon for a collision involving five vehicles on Highway 401 just east of Warden Avenue.

They say five people were injured in the crash.

Two patients, a male and female in their 30s, were transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Three other patients were transported to a local hospital with moderate neck and back injuries.

Two left lanes were blocked after the collision, but have since reopened as the vehicles have been towed from the scene, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.