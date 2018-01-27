Peel paramedics say that two females who appear to be in their 20s are in critical condition at a trauma centre following a five-vehicle crash on the QEW east of Cawthra Road in Mississauga.

Paramedics were called on scene just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police initially said one of the females who was taken to a trauma centre died but later confirmed that paramedics were able to get a pulse on the patient.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto that it took over an hour to get the other female extricated from a vehicle and to a local trauma centre.

Update: Not a fatality.

Paramedics were able to get a pulse on the patient and is being rushed to hospital now, another person is trapped and will be tranported to hospital soon. Several more patients with minor injuries. — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 28, 2018

Paramedics also say a male was also taken to hospital with moderate injuries and four others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that on ramps and the eastbound QEW are now closed at Cawthra Road.

Police added that traffic is being diverted at Cawthra Road and that the reopening time is unknown.