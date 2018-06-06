Skip to Main Content
Police arrest 4th suspect in beating death of Brampton man

Peel Regional Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the death of Paviter Singh Bassi. All four suspects have now been charged with first-degree murder.

Sister of victim, Paviter Singh Bassi, thanks entire community for its help with investigation

CBC News ·
The victim, Paviter Singh Bassi, has been described by family as 'thoughtful, hard-working, determined and full of love.' (Peel Regional Police)

Peel Regional Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the beating death of man in Brampton.

The victim, Paviter Singh Bassi, was discovered with life-threatening injuries in the early evening of March 19 and died in hospital the next day.

Police say he was beaten with a weapon.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested and charged Harminder Bassi, 24, with one count of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Three other suspects — Karanvir Bassi, Gurraj Bassi and Khatpra Guryodh — have already been charged with first degree murder.

Despite sharing a family name, Peel police say the victim is not related to any of the accused attackers.

Bassi was mourned at a vigil shortly after his death in March. (CBC)

'Our family can't thank you enough'

​Shortly after police announced Wednesday's arrest, the victim's sister sent her thanks to the Brampton community for assisting in the police investigation.

Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil for Bassi in March.

The 21-year-old has been described by family as "thoughtful, hard-working, determined and full of love."

"Paviter was an inspiration to his family, friends and community," his family added in a statement.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to step forward. They are also seeking any surveillance or dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation.

