Police arrest 4th suspect in beating death of Brampton man

Peel Regional Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the beating death of man in Brampton.

The victim, Paviter Singh Bassi, was discovered with life-threatening injuries in the early evening of March 19 and died in hospital the next day.

Police say he was beaten with a weapon.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested and charged Harminder Bassi, 24, with one count of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Three other suspects — Karanvir Bassi, Gurraj Bassi and Khatpra Guryodh — have already been charged with first degree murder.

Despite sharing a family name, Peel police say the victim is not related to any of the accused attackers.

Bassi was mourned at a vigil shortly after his death in March. (CBC)

'Our family can't thank you enough'

​Shortly after police announced Wednesday's arrest, the victim's sister sent her thanks to the Brampton community for assisting in the police investigation.

Thank you to everyone for reporting what you know. Our family can’t thank you enough 🙏🏽<br><br>Let’s get everyone involved. Only you have the power to keep your community safe <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/justiceforpaviter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#justiceforpaviter</a> <a href="https://t.co/6V8UauMmQT">https://t.co/6V8UauMmQT</a> —@bali_bassi

Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil for Bassi in March.

The 21-year-old has been described by family as "thoughtful, hard-working, determined and full of love."

"Paviter was an inspiration to his family, friends and community," his family added in a statement.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to step forward. They are also seeking any surveillance or dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation.