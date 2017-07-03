A transport truck driver was seriously injured after his truck rolled over on Highway 427 around the Toronto-Mississauga border Monday morning.

Peel Paramedics received a call about a collision around 8:25 a.m. and transported a male with serious injuries to a local hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 427 with the body of the truck blocking the two right lanes.

COLLISION: #Hwy427 SB at Hwy401 WB - Collision blocking 2 right lanes, emergency services on scene. ^cc pic.twitter.com/d6T4P2aVBw — @OPP_GTATraffic

The northbound and southbound off-ramps to Highway 401 westbound remain closed.

It is unknown what caused the collision at this time.