A transport truck driver was seriously injured after his truck rolled over on Highway 427 around the Toronto-Mississauga border Monday morning.

Peel Paramedics received a call about a collision around 8:25 a.m. and transported a male with serious injuries to a local hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 427 with the body of the truck blocking the two right lanes.

The northbound and southbound off-ramps to Highway 401 westbound remain closed.

It is unknown what caused the collision at this time. 