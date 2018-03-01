The eastbound lanes of Highway 407 at the boundary between York and Durham regions are now open after a fatal single-vehicle collision closed that section of the highway on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police heard reports of a vehicle travelling eastbound on the highway's westbound lanes around noon Thursday.

Shortly after, investigators believe the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene. There are no reports of other injuries related to the crash.

The fire was put out, and the eastbound lanes remained closed while police investigated, but they have now been reopened.