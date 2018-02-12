Highway 401 eastbound express lanes are blocked at Weston Road after a multi-vehicle collision on Monday morning, and will likely remain blocked until about 6 p.m., according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Toronto police report that four vehicles were involved in the crash, describing it as "very serious."
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, and Toronto paramedics say they've taken two patients to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
COLLISION:—
@TPSOperations
401 + Weston Rd
-Eastbound
-OPP are dealing with a very serious crash
-4 vehicles involved
-Report of person trapped@OPP_GTATraffic #GO270595
^dh