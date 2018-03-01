The Highway 401 westbound express lanes are closed near Warden Avenue after emergency crews found a woman's body in the roadway.

The closure affects the 401 between Brimley Road and Warden Ave, including all transfers.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that while the express lanes are closed, the collectors remain open.

UPDATE: ROAD RESTRICTION: #Hwy401 Express CLOSED at Markham Rd, Brimley Rd and Warden Ave(including all transfers). Reopening time unknown. Expect major delays. ^aw — @OPP_GTATraffic

Toronto Paramedics were called to the scene around 4:15 a.m. for reports that a body or a tire was on the road. When they arrived, they found a female, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics could not provide further information.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays in the area.