Toronto Public Health is working with Humber College to curb the effects of a recent illness outbreak that hit its north Toronto campus Thursday night.

Symptoms of the illness — that has affected approximately 215 people — include a sudden onset of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea that generally disappear within 12 to 24 hours.

Here's what public health agency suggests doing if you find yourself suffering from these symptoms:

1. Stay home

If you're a student living on residence, stay in your room to avoid passing the illness onto others. It's important to remember that people who are infected can keep passing on the virus for up to a couple of days after they're well.

2. Keep hydrated

Symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea can cause dehydration, so remember to keep up your water and fluid intake.

3. Wash your hands

Hand-washing is the number one way to prevent the spread of the illness, the agency says.

A station set up on Humber College's North Campus with water and sanitising products (Sarah Walker )

4. Clean high-touch surfaces like elevators buttons, door handles

Public Health says they're working with Humber College to make sure high-traffic areas like student residences and the cafeteria remains clean.

They say the school is bringing in cleaning crews to attend residence rooms and suites where students are reportedly ill, and sanitizing doorknobs and handles.

Also keep in mind that some of the virus particles can be in the air where someone has been vomiting, so stay far away from infected students, the agency advises.