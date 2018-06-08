4 people taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Yonge and Bloor
1 male, 1 female suspect remain at large
Four people have been transported to hospital after being pepper-sprayed in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets Friday evening, Toronto police say.
Police were called to a commercial building just before 7:30 p.m., and paramedics said they treated 10 people.
One man was reported to have been sprayed directly in the eyes.
Police are looking for two suspects.
One suspect is described as a white male with dark hair. He is said to be wearing a red baseball cap, a red tank top and carrying a black backpack.
The other suspect is a female with dark hair. She is said to be wearing a tank top and white glasses.
They were last seen crossing Bloor Street.
Police are on scene investigating.
