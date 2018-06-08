Skip to Main Content
4 people taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Yonge and Bloor
4 people taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Yonge and Bloor

Four people have been transported to hospital after being pepper-sprayed in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets Friday evening, Toronto police say.

1 male, 1 female suspect remain at large

Four people were transported to hospital after being pepper-sprayed, Toronto police say. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Police were called to a commercial building just before 7:30 p.m., and paramedics said they treated 10 people.

One man was reported to have been sprayed directly in the eyes. 

Police are looking for two suspects.

One suspect is described as a white male with dark hair. He is said to be wearing a red baseball cap, a red tank top and carrying a black backpack.

The other suspect is a female with dark hair. She is said to be wearing a tank top and white glasses. 

They were last seen crossing Bloor Street.

Police are on scene investigating. 

