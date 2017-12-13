A four-month-old baby suffered serious wounds during a double stabbing in west Toronto on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to the call at 8:35 a.m. ET found a man and the infant with stab wounds. The two were in the lobby of a building near Sherway Gardens Road and Evans Avenue in suburban Etobicoke.

It appears the baby was also assaulted, according to Const. David Hopkinson of Toronto police.

A woman initially fled the lobby but was found by officers a short distance from the scene of the stabbings. She had also suffered "very serious" injuries and will require medical attention before she's taken into custody, Hopkinson said.

Paramedics rushed the baby to a trauma centre. The man, who had less serious injuries, was taken to hospital.

"Right now, we're just trying to save these people's lives," said Hopkinson.