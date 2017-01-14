Six people have been injured, at least four of whom are in life-threatening condition, in a two-vehicle collision in Mulmur Township, approximately half an hour from Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the crash on Airport Road after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, where at least one person remains trapped.

Emergency crews are working to extricate one or possibly more people from the wreckage, Const. Paul Nancekivell told CBC News.

Ornge air ambulance spokesperson Joshua McNamara told CBC News two helicopters have been dispatched.

There is no word on the age or gender of the victims.