Crowded condo buildings. Packed patios. The bustle of Chinatown. The soaring CN Tower.

Jan Jessen, a 22-year-old filmmaking student from Hamburg, Germany, saw it all during a four-day pit stop in Toronto last fall — and on Monday, he released a dream-like short film that's an ode to the sights and sounds of the city (and a glimpse of nearby Niagara Falls, too.)

The video is making the rounds online, so we tracked Jessen down to find out what went into his visual love letter to Canada's biggest city.

Lauren Pelley: What brought you to Toronto?

Jan Jessen: My dad had to work there for a week (in September). I was really impressed by the diversity of the people and the architecture.

In most cities, if you want to go from a neighbourhood full of skyscrapers to smart urban living, you have to drive an hour — not walk 10 minutes. We walked 20 or 25 kilometres a day and rarely took a bus.

We had so many different views, and it felt like different cities, even though we barely scratched the surface.

LP: Any favourite spots from your trip?

JJ: It's hard to say. We went through Chinatown; there was a great market, and I don't know what it's name was.

We planned to spend half an hour there — and spent three hours. We felt really at home there.

Jan Jessen is a filmmaking student and camera operator based out of Hamburg, Germany. (Jan Jessen)

LP: Are you doing any more of these videos? And what're you hoping to accomplish with them?

JJ: I did another one in Portugal, which is on my YouTube channel as well, and I did a short one in Hamburg — just in the harbour — and I plan to do one in Beirut in two months.

I'm sharing them because I'm interested in feedback about the storytelling. For this video, I got a lot of feedback that I'm drinking the wrong beer.

LP: Sorry, what? You were drinking the "wrong" beer?

JJ: In the video, there's a short shot where we bang two Coronas together. It was after the flight and I just ordered a beer I knew.

But people (on Reddit) said — you can't order beer in Toronto! You should try this or this brewery. If I'm ever in Toronto again, I'll try those other beers.

This interview has been edited and condensed.