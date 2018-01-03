Toronto's break from the extreme cold that blanketed much of southern Ontario will be short-lived as another cold snap approaches.

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert warning of a "bitterly cold northwesterly flow" developing over the region Thursday and expected to stick around until at least Saturday.

Toronto is expected to meet the national weather agency's extreme cold weather criteria for temperatures of –30 C Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday.

Meanwhile, for those traveling, the wintry weather may also impact flight times. Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Toronto's Pearson airport due to high wind on New Year's Day.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status ahead of time.