Four people have been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run in Mississauga that left a 61-year-old woman dead last week.

Police were called to the area of Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove, north of Derry Road West, in Mississauga last Thursday around 8:40 p.m.

They found the woman, later identified as Layla Wilke of Mississauga, suffering from major injuries. She had been struck while crossing Mavis Road mid-block by a vehicle that was travelling southbound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police appealed to the "conscience" of the driver to turn him or herself in. Two days later, a 60-year-old Brampton man surrendered to police.

On Tuesday, police announced he has been charged with fail to remain cause death.

Three other Brampton residents are charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the incident.

The 60-year-old man will appear in court on March 12. The three charged with accessory after the fact will appear in court on March 26.

Anyone with information or who has dashboard camera footage is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.