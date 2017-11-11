Toronto police say they are looking for a third missing student who may be a victim of a scam targeting Chinese nationals studying in Canada.

Yue "Kandy" Lui, 17, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Saturday that police are concerned for her safety. She was reported missing by her guardian, he said.

Lui is described as five feet six inches, with a thin build, long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a knee-length brown jacket, a white scarf, blue track pants, and black and white shoes.

The other two missing Chinese nationals — Juanwen Zhang, 20 and Ke "Jaden" Xu, 16 — were last seen earlier this week.

Ke 'Jaden' Xu, 16, was last seen on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., in the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area. Juanwen Zhang, 20, was last seen on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Grenville Street area. (Toronto Police)

Police said they have information that suggests they may have received threatening phone calls before disappearing.

"They're being told they need to go into hiding, not to use their cellphones, not to contact their families and not to use any form of social media or the internet," said Brister.

After that, he explained the scammer calls family members of the victims in China to tell them their relative has been kidnapped with demands for a "large ransom."

'Basically tricking people': expert

Similar scams targeting Chinese students have been reported elsewhere in Canada, police said, but this is the first time it has happened in Toronto.

Joseph Steinberg, a cyber security expert, says virtual kidnapping began by targeting the Spanish community.

It started, he explained, because scammers believed that many people from this group would be scared to contact police because they are in Canada illegally. But it only grew from there.

"At this point it has spread and it is pretty much targeting everybody," said Steinberg.

He added that it's hard for investigators to pinpoint who the scammer is because others have copied the scheme to turn a profit.

"These scams aren't like classical, real kidnappings where someone says, 'pay a large amount of money and you have 24 hours,'" he said.

"These are the you need to pay us in the next 10 minutes and it's a small amount. This is one of the reasons people don't think twice about it ... It's basically tricking people into thinking that their loved one or their co-worker is in danger when that person is totally safe."

Call police if any of 3 spotted

The other two students were reported missing last week.

​Zhang was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Yonge and Grenville Streets.

She is described as five feet four inches, about 110-lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and grey University of Toronto track pants, and was carrying a green knapsack.

Xu was last seen at 10:30 a.m.Thursday around Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

He is described as six feet one inch, with a thin build. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red winter jacket, grey pants, and carrying a black backpack.

If any of the three students are located, members of the public are urged to call police.

Anyone with information regarding these scams is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.