Three teenage boys have been charged with armed robbery following two back-to-back incidents Wednesday night at different convenience stores in Toronto's east end.

The first robbery happened around 6 p.m. at a variety store the city's Danforth Village neighbourhood near Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue.

Two masked boys walked into the store, according to a Toronto police news release. One suspect displayed a shotgun and pointed it at the clerk while he demanded money. The pair then fled the scene in a stolen car that a third boy was driving.

An hour later, another convenience store was robbed in Scarborough near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road, investigators say.

Once again, two masked boys walked into the shop — one carrying a shotgun — and stole a "quantity of money" before hoping into the vehicle and taking off.

The next day, Toronto police say an officer noticed the stolen car and attempted to pull it over. The driver peeled away and officers followed in pursuit, a news release said. A short while later two of the four suspects were arrested.

The remaining two suspects were detained on Friday after investigators say they found three rifles that were stolen from another break-in last Tuesday.

The suspects between the ages of 14 and 17 face a total of 29 armed robbery offences. A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is charged with four firearm-related offences in connection with the stolen shotguns.

They will all appear in a Scarborough courtroom on Jan. 16.