Two people were taken to hospital early Monday after a fire in a 20th-floor unit at a high-rise residential building in the north end of the city.

Emergency responders were called to a building on Forest Laneway, in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area, shortly before 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze.

Three people required treatment by paramedics. One was transported to hospital in serious condition, while another was transported in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto Paramedic Services.

The third patient was not transported to hospital.

Paramedics could not elaborate on the nature of the victims' injuries.