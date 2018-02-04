Three people have been injured, one of them seriously, after a fight broke out in the Harbourfront area Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to the area of Lake Shore Blvd. West and Lower Simcoe where a group of people were involved in a fight.
When they arrived, officers found three people who had been assaulted with a weapon. One of the injured had serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the other two had minor injuries. All three were taken to hospital.
FIGHT:—
@TPSOperations
Lake shore blvd W & Lower Simcoe
-group of people in a fight
-injuries reported but unknown
-police on scene
-EMS on the way#GO218896
^ka