Three people have been injured, one of them seriously, after a fight broke out in the Harbourfront area Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Lake Shore Blvd. West and Lower Simcoe where a group of people were involved in a fight.

When they arrived, officers found three people who had been assaulted with a weapon. One of the injured had serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the other two had minor injuries. All three were taken to hospital.