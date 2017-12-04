Three people were found without vital signs at the scene of a two-alarm fire in North York, say Toronto police.

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 50s, all in life-threatening condition, were transported to hospital, paramedics said.

Police were notified of a fire at 5 Flemington Rd., a Toronto Community Housing complex near Allen Road at 9:40 p.m. Monday. Toronto Fire say the victims were occupants of the building.

It was determined to be a two-alarm fire at 9:50 p.m., according to Toronto Fire.

Chief Pegg of Toronto Fire said that the fire which broke out on the third floor of the building, has since been contained.

According to paramedics, there are no other victims.

Thirteen fire trucks responded to the scene, along with paramedics and police.