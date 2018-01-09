Three people were injured in a house fire in the community of Waubaushene, near Midland Ont., late Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Neilsen Road after 11 p.m. and found the house fully engulfed in flames, according to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Peter Leon.

A mother and six-year-old child were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. A 16-year-old male was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP officers remain on scene this morning, and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and will be attending the scene today.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

