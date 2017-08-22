Three men are dead — including one from Toronto and another from Oshawa — after a multi-motorcycle crash in the Kawarthas on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 507 in the area north of County Road 36 in the Township of Trent Lakes, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The OPP's investigation found one of the riders in a group of 11 northbound motorcycles crossed over the center line in a curve and collided with two southbound motorcycles, who were part of a group of three.

Soon after that first crash, another northbound motorcyclist hit a car that had stopped at the scene and another northbound motorcyclist went off the roadway and into the ditch.

Greg Campbell, 43, from Toronto, Mark Langhorne, 40, from Oshawa, and Scott Knill, 45, from Woodville all died in the crash.

One person was also sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP investigation is still ongoing.