3 armed suspects sought after man shot in downtown Toronto

3 armed suspects sought after man shot in downtown Toronto

A man in his 30s has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a shooting near Yonge and Wellington streets Sunday evening, Toronto paramedics say.

Police say the trio was last seen fleeing in a small, dark car

CBC News ·
Police were called to the scene near Yonge and Wellington streets at around 9 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire outside a restaurant and people running. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Police say they were called to the scene around 9 p.m. after reports of gunfire outside a restaurant and people running.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and was in "very, very serious condition," Const. David Hopkinson said.
Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and was in "very, very serious condition," Const. David Hopkinson said.

They also found evidence of gunfire near a garage in the area, he said.

Police are now searching for three suspects, all armed with handguns, according to Hopkinson. The trio was last seen getting into a small, dark car fleeing westbound on Wellington Street.
Wellington Street is closed between Yonge and Bay. Access to the parking garage has also been restricted. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

