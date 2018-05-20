New
3 armed suspects sought after man shot in downtown Toronto
A man in his 30s has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a shooting near Yonge and Wellington streets Sunday evening, Toronto paramedics say.
Police say the trio was last seen fleeing in a small, dark car
Police say they were called to the scene around 9 p.m. after reports of gunfire outside a restaurant and people running.
Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and was in "very, very serious condition," Const. David Hopkinson said.
They also found evidence of gunfire near a garage in the area, he said.
Police are now searching for three suspects, all armed with handguns, according to Hopkinson. The trio was last seen getting into a small, dark car fleeing westbound on Wellington Street.
SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: <br>Yonge St + Wellington St<br>-3 suspects involved<br>-All suspects armed with guns<br>-Suspects last seen fleeing the area in a small black car<br>-w/b Wellington St<br>-EMS is with victim<br>^dh—@TPSOperations