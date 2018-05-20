A man in his 30s has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a shooting near Yonge and Wellington streets Sunday evening, Toronto paramedics say.

Police say they were called to the scene around 9 p.m. after reports of gunfire outside a restaurant and people running.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and was in "very, very serious condition," Const. David Hopkinson said. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC) Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times and was in "very, very serious condition," Const. David Hopkinson said.

They also found evidence of gunfire near a garage in the area, he said.

Wellington Street is closed between Yonge and Bay. Access to the parking garage has also been restricted. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC) Police are now searching for three suspects, all armed with handguns, according to Hopkinson. The trio was last seen getting into a small, dark car fleeing westbound on Wellington Street.