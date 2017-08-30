Toronto police have released the name of the second victim in a double homicide after a woman was found dead and a man was fatally shot in the Riverdale area in May.

Detectives identified the woman as Joanne Colley, 59, of Toronto. On Wednesday the office of the coroner ruled Colley's death a homicide.

Officers were first called to the intersection of Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East on May 23 just before midnight and found a man, Abdiqani Abshir, 24, of Toronto in a vehicle with severe gunshot wounds and without vital signs.

Police said the man was en route to hospital in a car after he was shot, but that car stopped and someone called emergency services.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

A short time later, at 12:18 a.m., paramedics were called to a house on Cavell Avenue, a short side street that runs near the intersection of Danforth and Pape Avenues, for a person without vital signs.

A woman, now known to be Colley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause of death has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.