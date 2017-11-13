A second Chinese national student believed to have been targeted by a kidnapping scam has been found safe and unharmed say Toronto Police.

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said Yue (Kandy) Liu, 17 was found in Montreal.

"Obviously (she is) traumatized by the whole thing but at no point was she harmed or her family," said Sidhu.

Liu was last seen on Friday in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

She was one of three international students that police said may have received threatening phone calls before disappearing.

"They're being told they need to go into hiding, not to use their cellphones, not to contact their families and not to use any form of social media or the internet," said Const. Craig Brister.

Brister said the victims' family members in China were then being contacted by the scammer to tell them their relative had been kidnapped and to demand a large ransom.

Liu became aware it was a scam Sunday night and contacted police explained Sidhu.

"When she actually turned on her phone she was inundated with messages advising her that it was actually a scam and she was not in danger and her family was not in danger and it was at that point she contacted police," she said.

One still missing

Liu was one of two students found over the weekend. Juanwen Zhang, 20, was found safe on Saturday but Ke (Jaden) Xu, 16, is still missing.

Ke 'Jaden' Xu, 16, was last seen on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., in the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area. (Toronto Police Service)

Xu was last seen at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday around Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

He is described as six-feet-one with a thin build. He has short black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red winter jacket, grey pants and carrying a black backpack.