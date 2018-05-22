2nd suspect charged in Richmond Hill homicide

A second man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide and robbery in Richmond Hill last week.

York Regional Police announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Richmond Hill man on Tuesday, while releasing more details about a violent day that also included a Toronto home invasion. A 31-year-old Newmarket man has alread been charged with first-degree murder and other offences.

Matthew Arcara, 22, was found dead inside a black SUV parked in the driveway of a home near Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court on May 17.

Police received information about a home invasion in Toronto just before 7 a.m., and learned a vehicle connected with the incident may be located in York Region, police said in a release on Tuesday.

When officers found the vehicle, they found Arcara dead in the driver's seat.

A second suspect has been charged in the death of Matthew Arcara, pictured here. (GoFundMe)

Police believe two suspects were involved in the killing and later attended a Toronto home connected to Arcara.

At the home, two men had been tied up and robbed but not injured, police said. Arcara's dog was killed.

The second suspect arrested in connection with Arcara's death is also charged with two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of forcible confinement, disguise with intent and killing an animal.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.