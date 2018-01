A 21-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a minivan in Markham on Sunday night.

Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe said the woman was trying to cross Steeles Avenue at Eastvale Drive at about 10:30 p.m. when she was struck.

Paramedics attended the scene and rushed her to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver is co-operating with police as they investigate the circumstances of the collision.