Summer in Toronto will mean major construction across the city

Toronto has unveiled its 2018 summer construction schedule, which includes more than 200 projects at a cost of $720 million.

"This is critical work that needs to be done," said Councillor Jaye Robinson, chair of the city's Public Works and Infrastructure Committee. "We need to make sure that we're renewing our aging infrastructure."

The to-do list includes 60 major projects to repair Toronto's roads, bridges, sewers and water mains.

The following projects will likely cause the biggest headaches for commuters and residents:

Streetcar track replacement at the intersection of Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East.

A major reconfiguration of Etobicoke's Six Points intersection, including a new road network, bike lanes and street furniture.

Water main replacement and road resurfacing on Jarvis Street from Dundas Street East to Queen Street East.

Water main replacement and road resurfacing on Adelaide Street East from Jarvis Street to Parliament Street.

Resurfacing of Eglinton Avenue West from Islington to Jane Street.

TTC track replacement at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue.

Rehabilitation of the Gardiner Expressway from Jarvis to Cherry Streets starting later this year.

Councillor Jaye Robinson, right, said 2018 "is going to be a busy year on our roads for construction." (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

"Upgrading and renewing the City's infrastructure is essential to keeping Toronto a world-class city," said Mayor John Tory.

To help accelerate the speed of construction, the city will extend work hours on key projects, some of them to 24 hours a day.

"As always, I will be pushing to make sure the work is done as quickly as possible to minimize any disruptions for pedestrians, transit riders, cyclists and drivers," Tory added.

Robinson said that 148,000 potholes have already been filled since this year's harsh winter.

The city will update the closures in real time on this website.