Dozens of subway riders stripped down to participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride on Sunday. This year marks the 16th anniversary of the event worldwide.

This year's ride began at Finch Station and ended at Osgoode Station, where participants took part in the Pantsless Parade to a '90s themed dance party at The Office Pub on John St.

Ana Gee and Ani Antonyan made it to their first No Pants Subway Ride this year and say they took part for fun and experience.

The No Pants Subway Ride Facebook page says the event celebrates silliness and aims to bring smiles to commuters.

The event had its tongue planted firmly in cheek with taglines like "Pants are just a fancy word for leg jail" and "We've got 99 problems but our pants ain't one."

Anat Libel said she was confused by the people not wearing pants, but once she realized several people were participating, it lifted her mood.

"It was kind of fun," Libel said "I wish I was doing it, too."

There were a few youngsters who made it out to this year's event, including six-month-old James Kidd of Oshawa who was spotted dozing off without any pants in the arms of his father, Zander.

Three-year-old Giselle made it out for her fourth No Pants Subway Ride with her dad, Alex Garcia. Her dad says she went to her first event when she was only a few weeks old and was the youngest member of the No Pants Society.

The No Pants Subway Ride has its roots in New York. It was started in 2002 by Improv Everywhere.

Organizers say that the No Pants Subway Ride happens simultaneously in more than 50 cities around the world. Toronto's event is hosted by the No Pants Society.