The city unveils its 2018 budget Thursday morning, with one councillor already calling it an "election budget" that's only possible thanks to Toronto's busy real estate market.

The budget committee kicks off months of spending debates with a presentation from the city manager and other officials. Council is mandated to balance Toronto's books, something early estimates suggest will cost some $343 million.

City council approved a goal of freezing spending this year, but councillors of all stripes have since voted to roll a number of investments into this year's budget process, including funding for long-term strategies to deal with issues like poverty reduction, climate change and road safety.

'I have a sense what the mayor wants is a quiet budget with a few highly identifiable perks in it.' - Coun. Janet Davis

Mayor John Tory also pushed for two-hour transfers to be allowed on the TTC, while freezing fares for the upcoming year.

Tory told the Canadian Club earlier this week he's confident the city can do all of that without raising property taxes above the rate of inflation.

"We're going to be able to do it because of efficiencies and savings achieved from existing budgets," he said.

Tory says this year's operational budget will climb by less than one per cent, while the roughly $1 billion police budget remains flat.

However, critics are concerned "efficiencies" will actually mean service cuts, something that won't be clear until details of the budget are released.

Groups to rally outside city hall ahead of committee meeting

Several community groups are set to rally outside city hall on Thursday morning, demanding council make good on its commitments. Earlier this week, faith leaders held a similar rally, warning Tory the city needs to step up funding for homeless shelters, because their religious sites are "maxed out."

Coun. Janet Davis says she thinks the new spending will stick. After all, "this will be an election budget," she told CBC Toronto.

"I have a sense what the mayor wants is a quiet budget with a few highly identifiable perks in it," Davis said.

Davis says she'll be urging councillors to consider new revenue tools, or raising taxes already in place, noting those who live in nearby GTA municipalities pay far more. However, she expects the city will use the profits from the municipal land transfer tax to pay for most of what it wants, a strategy she calls "high risk."

"The land transfer tax is not going to be the golden goose forever and we cannot rely on it."