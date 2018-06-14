Two girls, aged five and nine, have been rushed to SickKids Hospital following a daylight shooting at a playground in east Toronto Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue in Scarborough, around 5 p.m. Thursday.

"Some cowards came into this neighbourhood and opened fire into a playground," Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at the scene.

The children were "obviously" not intended targets, he said, describing the act as "disgusting."

The younger child is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, Saunders said. The older of the two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is also expected to undergo surgery soon.

One person was seen driving away from the area with a firearm.

A source with knowledge of the investigation tells CBC News initial reports indicate two masked people were seen in a vehicle in the area.

Nearby resident Stephanie Wu was walking home along McCowan Road when she saw approximately 10 emergency vehicles race by.

When she got back to her apartment on Alton Towers Circle, she said, she realized just how close her home was to the crime scene.

"I think everyone is still shocked," she told CBC News. Her neighbours told her they thought they'd heard multiple firecrackers go off, before learning there had been gunfire.

"People are a little shaken up."