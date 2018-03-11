2 women seriously injured after car crashes into hydro pole briefly knocking out power for 1,600 customers

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a hydro pole in the city's west end.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Keele Street and Bloor Street West around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, and the passenger, another woman in her teens, were taken to a local trauma centre.

Police say the vehicle was travelling quickly, lost control striking the pole causing live wires to come down onto the road.

Toronto Hydro says it will take some time to repair the two hydro poles that were damaged in the crash on Sunday morning. (Peter Mills/CBC)

The accident caused a power outage which initially affected approximately 1,600 customers, confirmed Tori Gass, a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro. Workers were able to get power back on for all but 30 customers.

"We do suspect it will be sometime before we get on that scene," Gass told CBC Toronto, noting that police have closed sections of the road near Keele subway station.

Gass said hydro crews are standing by to fix two damaged hydro poles.

"Once we do get onto the scene it could be a lengthy repair due to the severe damage done to the poles," she said. "At least one lane will have to remain closed for us to do the repair."