Two young Toronto men are missing after a canoe with four occupants capsized on Sturgeon Lake in the Kawartha Lakes area early Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police and other emergency personnel were called to help the canoeists at about 2:35 a.m.

Officers in a civilian boat rescued one man from the lake, just north of Lindsay, Ont., while another managed to swim safely to shore.

Two others are still missing.

All of the men are from Toronto, and none were wearing life jackets when the canoe capsized.

The OPP's underwater search and rescue team was on scene Sunday.

Police said they will continue to provide updates on the search effort whenever possible.