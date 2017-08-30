Two teenage males have suffered serious injuries after being shot in North York on Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Trethewey Drive and Tedder Street around 4:57 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say the two male victims are around 15 to 16-years-old.

Both teens have multiple gunshot wounds and have been transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police have no information on suspects at this time.

There will be road closures on Tedder Street as they investigate.

SHOOTING

Trethewey Dr and Tedder st, report of a shooting, 2 people shot, no info as to severity of injuries, police on scene #GO1571827 ^cb — @TPSOperations

More to come.