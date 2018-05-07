2 suspects, alleged victim facing charges after supposed kidnapping, extortion attempt

Two Brampton men and their 24-year-old alleged victim are facing a host of charges after a supposed kidnapping and extortion attempt.

Halton police say officers responded to a call from the Mohawk Slots and Raceway around 1:35 a.m. on Friday May 4 after a man told security officials at the casino that he was the victim of a kidnapping that occurred the previous night.

According to police, two men approached victim at the entrance of a Walmart in Brampton and forced him into the back of a dark-coloured Dodge Charger. The victim told police the alleged attackers confined him to the back seat of the car and assaulted him with a makeshift weapon and a knife.

The victim was transported to the Mohawk casino where he managed to break free and alerted security.

Police arrived and conducted a search of the parking lot and located the alleged attackers' car. They found a knife in a sheath inside and determined car was stolen. After conducting a search of the casino, two suspects were identified and arrested. They were found carrying a small amount of illicit drugs.

Two Brampton men – aged 26 and 31 – now face a list of charges including kidnapping, extortion, assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Victim known to suspects

Police say all of the men knew each other and that the kidnapping appears to be motivated by an attempt to extort money from the victim.

The victim provided a false name to police in an alleged attempt to avoid arrest for an unrelated arrest warrant. He was later arrested and charged with obstructing police.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information concerning this investigation to contact Detective Derek Moyes of the One District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext: 2114.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.