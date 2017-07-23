A gas bar attendant told Toronto police he saw two stabbing victims walking to his east-end gas station early Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Danforth Avenue East near Patricia Drive at approximately at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and police say they later determined that the incident was the result of an argument held at a Honda dealership across the street.

The victims, aged 21 and 52, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and one of the victims taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect is white, six feet tall and in his 20s and 30s. He is believed to be known to the victims.

Police are asking for those with information to contact 55 Division at 416-808-5500.