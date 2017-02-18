Two people have been arrested and charged with drug production and arson by negligence after an explosion at a high-rise apartment building in Parkdale.

The blast happened on the 19th floor of an apartment building at West Lodge and Seaforth Avenues Saturday afternoon, police said.

Toronto Fire Services ‎Platoon Chief Chris Bertram said fire crews encountered "all kinds of debris" in front of the building, including glass, window frames and blinds.

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday afternoon following the explosion that police said caused "extensive damage." (Philippe de Montigny/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Two tenants from the building suffered "minor" burns and were taken to nearby St. Joseph's Health Centre.

A 53-year-old woman and 43-year-old man, both from Toronto, face multiple charges including production and posession of a controlled substance, arson by negligence and common nuisance.