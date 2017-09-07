Construction is set to begin on two new film studios on Cinespace's Kipling Studio campus in the city's west-end as TIFF 2017 kicks off, Mayor John Tory announced Thursday.

The new Titan Studios combine to make up 50,000 square feet of space.

"When I go out selling our film industry, the one concern I hear repeatedly is the shortage of studio space. That's why today's announcement is so important," said Tory in a press release.

"Our film, television and digital industry has had booming success over the last couple of years and it's clear that the industry shows no signs of slowing down. I congratulate our studio veterans — Cinespace and the Mirkopoulos Family — on this project and for responding to the industry demand for studio space."

Over the last 30 years, Cinespace has brought more than 1.3 million square feet of studio space to Toronto.

Currently, The Handmaid's Tale (MGM), The Expanse (Alcon Entertainment), Falling Water (NBC Universal) and Taken (Europa Corp) are some of the series being produced in Cinespace studios in Toronto, as well as several films.