Two men are facing a total of 34 charges in a series of pharmacy robberies in east-end Toronto.

Police say the six robberies occurred during the past two weeks, including three on Wednesday.

They say two men, wearing disguises, would enter the businesses and approach the pharmacy counter, where they'd demand specific narcotics and painkillers.

Investigators say one man would go behind the counter and get the drugs while the second stayed on the customer side.

They say staff were physically assaulted and threatened during the robberies.

Two men — aged 43 and 46 — face charges that include robbery with violence, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.