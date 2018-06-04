Skip to Main Content
2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in upper Beach stabbing

Notifications

2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in upper Beach stabbing

Two men are facing charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in Toronto's east end just over a week ago.

William David Long, 56, died in hospital of multiple stab wounds late last month

CBC News ·
When officers arrived on the scene, they found William David Long, 56, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. (Toronto Police Service)

Two men are facing charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in Toronto's east end just over a week ago.

Toronto police say a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Toronto, were arrested and charged after officers executed a search warrant on Monday.

Police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lee Avenue on Friday, May 25 just before 11:15 p.m.

That's where they located William David Long, 56, suffering multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Long was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Police say the 21-year-old accused appeared in court Monday, while the 19-year-old is due to appear on Tuesday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us