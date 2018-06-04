2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in upper Beach stabbing

Two men are facing charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in Toronto's east end just over a week ago.

Toronto police say a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Toronto, were arrested and charged after officers executed a search warrant on Monday.

Police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lee Avenue on Friday, May 25 just before 11:15 p.m.

That's where they located William David Long, 56, suffering multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Long was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Police say the 21-year-old accused appeared in court Monday, while the 19-year-old is due to appear on Tuesday.