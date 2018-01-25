Police and emergency services were called to an area near York University Thursday night after two people were reportedly attacked by a machete wielding masked man.
Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto that they were called to the area of Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road at 9:12 p.m.
On arrival, officers found two persons with stab wounds.
STABBING: —
@TPSOperations
Murray Ross Pkwy + Sentinel Rd
-Police o/s
-2 victims located
-Both suffering injuries
-None life threatening
-Both will be taken to hospital#dh
Hopkinson said both were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.