Two people transported to hospital with stab wounds following reports of a machete wielding masked man near York University. (CBC)

Police and emergency services were called to an area near York University Thursday night after two people were reportedly attacked by a machete wielding masked man.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto that they were called to the area of Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road at 9:12 p.m.

On arrival, officers found two persons with stab wounds.

Hopkinson said both were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.