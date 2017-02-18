Two people are injured after an explosion at a high-rise apartment building in Parkdale.

Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said calls started coming in about an explosion at the building at West Lodge and Seaforth Avenues around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday afternoon following the explosion that police said caused "extensive damage." (Philippe de Montigny/CBC/Radio-Canada)

The explosion was on one of the higher floors, Douglas-Cook said.

It happened in one of the units, causing smoke and "extensive damage," she said.

Toronto Fire Services said one male, one female have "severe burns" from the explosion.

West Lodge Avenue is currently closed off at Seaforth Avenue.