Two men are dead following a shooting at a house gathering in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Toronto police said the two were found without vital signs when they arrived at the scene, and Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed the victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Update: 1 female vic has been taken to hosp with serious injs. 2 male victims without vital signs are at the scene. #GO1319697 ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2017

A female in her 20s was also shot in the torso and was transported in critical condition to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services told CBC News.

The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. near Gennela Square and Morningview Trail.