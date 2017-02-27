An employee at an Ontario youth group home has died in hospital following a fatal fire on Friday that left one person dead and two others injured, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police have arrested a suspect, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and have laid a second-degree murder and arson charge against the minor.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the group home for teenagers near the village of Oakwood northeast of Toronto in the Kawartha Lakes region.

When they arrived, officers found the facility run by Connor Homes on fire.

The Ministry of Children and Youth Services told CBC Toronto in a statement on Monday that "what happened at Connor Homes was devastating."

The ministry says it is "closely monitoring the situation" with police and "will continue to ensure that our child welfare system is one that is safe, protects young people and positions them for success."