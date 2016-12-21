Peel Regional Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a Mississauga home Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbour at Folkway Drive and Dancer Court called police at 2 p.m. to say they were concerned about the "well-being" of those living in a home nearby.

The homicide division has not been called in and Const. Paolo Carretta said there's no threat to public safety at this time.

The coroner has begun an autopsy, something that's routine when the cause of death is not immediately obvious.