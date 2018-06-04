2 dead in crash involving motorcycle and vehicle in Brampton

Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Brampton Monday evening, Peel paramedics say.

Police were called to the scene in the area of Queen Street East and Bramalea Road just before 9:50 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have suffered some kind of medical episode before striking the motorcyclist, Const. Iryna Yashnyk told CBC Toronto.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police are now working to notify next of kin.