Two people are dead and two others are unaccounted for after a house fire broke out in the McCrackens Landing area near Peterborough, Ont., provincial police say.

Police were called to the home on Hamilton Drive North shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, where emergency service workers found two people and two family pets dead. No survivors were found at the scene.

Police are still searching for two other family members who have yet to be located, but believe they too "tragically surrendered" to the fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating along with the OPP's Peterborough County detachment and crime unit.

Police have not yet confirmed the victims' identities.