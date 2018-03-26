Skip to Main Content
2 charged, 3rd suspect sought in human trafficking investigation

Police have charged two people and are looking for a third suspect in an ongoing human trafficking investigation north of Toronto.

Police have arrested a man and woman, both 21, from the GTA

The Canadian Press ·
York regional police say they began investigating a human trafficking incident March 7 when a victim went to police with information, looking for help. (David Donnelly/CBC)

York regional police say they began investigating a human trafficking incident March 7 when a victim went to police with information, looking for help.

They say they have arrested a 21-year-old woman from Burlington, Ont., and a 22-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., who face several charged in relation to human trafficking.

Officials are asking for help in locating 39-year-old Marvin Bryan of Brampton, Ont., who is wanted on a warrant in connection with the human trafficking investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

