The average rent for a one-bedroom condo apartment is close to $1,800 a month, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board.

So what does that actually get you in different neighbourhoods across the city?

It could be a little — or a lot — depending on the 'hood. We rounded up a few to compare.

Keep in mind, these prices and details are all based on online listings.

CBC Toronto can't vouch for the accuracy of each post — and it's always worth checking out rentals in person.

1-bedroom loft in the Junction

Number of bedrooms: One

Location: Dundas Street West and Keele Street

Price: Upwards of $1,700/month

This View It listing offers a "luxury" rental loft inside the restored Campbell Hotel, an 1880s building that now features apartments with 10-foot ceilings and exposed brick.

(Campbell Lofts)

The vibe is chic, with stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring and engineered quartz countertops.

It's also got the charm of a small building with only three storeys and 30 residential suites on the upper two floors and businesses on the main level.

(Campbell Lofts)

The 127-year-old building is also in the heart of the bustling Junction neighbourhood and a 10-minute walk from Keele subway station.

(Campbell Lofts)

1-bedroom in Brockton Village

Number of bedrooms: One

Location: Dufferin and College Streets

Price: $1,725/month

You get the entire renovated upper floor of a house on tree-lined Lindsey Avenue in this PadMapper listing, all for less than $1,800/month — utilities included.

(PadMapper)

Right in the heart of Brockton Village, the apartment is steps away from Dufferin Mall and Dufferin Grove Park, plus both the subway and College streetcar.

(PadMapper)

And while there are no high-end finishes, the unit itself is a clean, airy space with lots of perks: central A/C, exclusive use of garage parking and a shared backyard patio and gas barbecue.

(PadMapper)

1-bedroom at Yonge and Eglinton

Number of bedrooms: One

Location: Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue

Price: $1,700/month

This spacious one-bedroom is the main floor unit in a house on Roselawn Avenue, according to the Craigslist posting.

(Craigslist)

The apartment features charming details like rounded doorways, hardwood floors and a pop of blue in the kitchen.

And it's convenient to boot — just a tiny walk to all the shops and restaurants of Yonge Street and the Eglinton subway.

(Craigslist)

Hydro costs are shared 50/50 with the upstairs tenant and you can tack on parking for $75/month.

(Craigslist)

2-bedrooms in Winston Park

Number of bedrooms: Two

Location: Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street

Price: $1,800/month

This PadMapper listing offers an entire two-bedroom townhouse, with 9-foot ceilings, spacious rooms and walk-in closets. Fancy!

(PadMapper)

The townhouse features ensuite laundry, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

A parking space is also included — which is handy if you're planning on hopping on the nearby 401 or Allen Road for your daily commute — and Wilson subway station is just down the street.

(PadMapper)

It's also not too much of a hike to get to Yorkdale Shopping Centre, if that's your jam.

(PadMapper)

What about outside Toronto?

​Here's how Toronto pads that rent for around $1,800/month stack up to ones just outside the city in Vaughan, Pickering, and Mississauga.