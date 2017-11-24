A 13-year-old boy has been charged following an incident involving a plastic toy gun at a Peterborough, Ont., elementary school.

Police say they were called to the school on Wednesday to investigate a report that a student was threatening others in the school yard during morning recess.

They say the officers located the youth and a weapon, which was determined to be a plastic toy gun capable of discharging plastic beads.

Investigators say the boy was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is to appear in court on Dec. 18.